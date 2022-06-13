More Children Disappearing in Damascus Countryside, Parents Concerned

So far, six children have disappeared in Damascus' countryside during June, according to al-Souria Net.

Since this June, several areas in the Damascus countryside have witnessed 6 cases of disappearance of children, according to what Al-Souria Net correspondent documented.

These incidents have raised concerns among residents of the governorate and fears that this could become a phenomenon. This comes particularly after the security services failed to reach victims of recently documented cases.

Arbin city in eastern Ghouta, Damascus, recorded the first incidents recently with the child “Hani. S” (aged 10 years). He was kidnapped by two people on Friday evening.

The information indicates that video recordings from the surveillance cameras of the shops in the vicinity of the Al-Noor Mosque (the site of the incident) recorded a man and a woman taking the child to a truck. There were fears that they would succeed in getting him out of the city, despite the presence of security barriers at its entrances.

Two days after the Arbin incident, two families in the northern Damascus countryside city of Tal lost contact with the two children, Derar A.S. and Hamdo T. —both middle school students. They were last in contact with them as they went to work at an industrial workshop in the city.

As the search for the three children continued, the news of Hadi A.R.’s (aged 16 years) disappearance came on Tuesday morning. The incident happened after he was leaving the town of Kanaker in Western Ghouta to work in the Artouz area.

Last week, according to reports, the two children, Tha’ir Q. (aged 12 years) and Hamza A. disappeared from the Ma’arba region, bringing the total number to six children in just 12 days.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.