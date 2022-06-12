Mine Explosion Kills 12 Civilians in Daraa

Sources stated that hospitals in Damascus received patients with severe injuries following the explosion, according to Baladi News.

Several media sources said that the death toll from a land mine explosion in Deir al-Adass town, in the northern countryside of Daraa, has risen to 12 people.

According to Baladi News’ sources, a land mine was detonated by a car carrying workers in Deir al-Adass. 12 died, most of whom were women.



On June 22nd, a land mine exploded in the city of Inkhil, north of Daraa, injuring three children — one of them seriously.

