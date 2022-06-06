Syria Discusses Ways to Enhance Cooperation in Health Sector with Russia, Iran

Syria has led two rounds of talks with Russia and Iran on health sector issues, according to SANA.

Prime Minister, Eng. Hussein Arnous, discussed on Monday with the Iranian Minister of Health, Dr. Bahram Ayn Allah and the accompanying delegation ways of enhancing cooperation between Syria and Iran in the fields of pharmaceutical industries, equipment, medical supplies, scientific research, medical tourism, and the exchange of students and professors.

Talks during the meeting dealt with holding joint medical conferences, commencing new horizons for bilateral relations in this field.

Arnous said that “the Syrian governmental support all any joint steps that contribute to improving the health condition in both countries and enhancing medical cooperation, including the establishment of joint pharmaceutical production facilities”.

In turn, the Iranian Minister of Health expressed his country’s willingness to activate bilateral cooperation in the health and scientific sectors and to exchange experiences in the field of pharmaceutical industries.

Russia

In Moscow, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Riad Haddad, discussed with the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko cooperation between the Syrian and Russian ministries of health.

Haddad noted that the meeting is being held in preparation for the upcoming visit of the delegation from the Russian Ministry to Syria in order to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of manufacturing medicines and medical equipment, as well as a new agreement on training of the Syrian doctors in Russia.

In turn, Murashko thanked Syria for its stance in support of Russia in the recent meetings of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Bahrain.

He stressed the Russian side’s readiness to upgrade the level of relations between the two ministries of the two countries, especially by providing Syria with vaccines against COVID-19.

