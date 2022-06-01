Syria Discusses with Russia & Iran Latest Developments, Cooperation

An Iranian minister received on Tuesday a delegation of Syrian businessmen, according to SANA.

Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Sousan, discussed with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Vershinin the latest developments in Syria, the region and the world in addition to mutual cooperation. During a meeting in Moscow, the two sides underlined the importance of intensifying cooperation and coordination between Syria and Russia at international forums on different issues of mutual concern. Sousan reaffirmed Syria’s full support for Russia’s right in defending itself against the western hostile campaign and in putting an end to the west’s attempt to dominate the world. He referred to the dangers of the Turkish regime’s policies in the region, calling for halting such policies which contradict international law and pose a threat to security and stability in the world. Vershinin, for his part, expressed his country’s appreciation for Syria’s stance in support of the special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored the firmness of the Russian stance in commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Also in Moscow, Ambassador Riad Haddad discussed Wednesday with the Director of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko, means of bilateral diplomatic cooperation and training. Haddad thanked Yakovenko for the efforts exerted to make the joint cooperation plan successful with the Diplomatic Institute at the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

Syrian-Iranian talks

In Tehran, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade, Dr. Mohammad Sadegh Mofateh received on Tuesday a delegation of Syrian businessmen participating in the forum, Sadegh said that this forum will open new horizons of joint cooperation between the two sides.

Mofateh underlined the importance of holding a meeting on developing the Syrian-Iranian trade and economic relations in Tehran, with the participation of the Syrian and Iranian private sectors, in addition to economic actors from both countries.

He affirmed the Iranian side’s willingness to cooperate with Syria in various fields of trade, industry, agriculture, transportation, banking transactions and joint investments.

The Iranian side proposed the preparation of a draft memo of understanding in the field of free zones work, which will be studied by the Syrian side in preparation for signing it during the meeting of the Syrian-Iranian Higher Economic Committee.

Fahd Darwish, Head of the Supreme Committee for Investors at the Syrian free zones, called for holding exhibitions in some Iranian cities, in addition to forums to acquaint investors with the advantages of investing in the Syrian and Iranian free zones and exchanging these advantages between both countries.

The Head of the Syrian Federation of Agricultural Chambers and the Chairman of the Agricultural Committee at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce discussed proposals for implementing the joint plan to develop the agricultural sector in the two countries.

