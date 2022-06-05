Lebanon Refuses to Cooperate with Europeans to Keep Syrian Refugees

International organizations that pay stipends to the displaced Syrians should stop paying them in Lebanon, according to Athr Press.

Lebanon’s foreign minister in the caretaker government, Abdullah Bou Habib, said Beirut will not cooperate with Europeans on keeping Syrian refugees in his country.

“In the absence of any European road map for the end of the Syrian exodus in Lebanon, we will not accept to cooperate with the Europeans in keeping the displaced (Syrian refugees) with us,” Bou Habib said.

“International organizations that pay (humanitarian aid funds) to the displaced Syrians should stop paying them in Lebanon, but in their own country after they return to it. We all have a full agreement in Lebanon that displacement should not continue.”

In May, Social Affairs Minister, Hector Hajjar, announced that Lebanon had so far suffered losses of about $30 billion due to the exodus, calling on the international community to compensate his country.

