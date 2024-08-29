UN Envoy Pedersen Urges Swift Action to Revitalize Syrian Peace Process Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen has sounded the alarm on the deteriorating situation in Syria, calling for immediate de-escalation and a nationwide ceasefire. He emphasized the need to break the deadlock hindering the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s progress.

Addressing the Security Council, Pedersen expressed grave concern over Syria’s worsening humanitarian crisis, citing ongoing clashes, airstrikes, and missile strikes. He stressed the importance of confidence-building measures to pave the way for a comprehensive resolution.

Pedersen highlighted critical issues, including the plight of detainees and human rights abuses, dire humanitarian conditions – particularly in Al-Hol camp – and the catastrophic economic situation, where the minimum wage covers only 11% of basic needs.

Pedersen reaffirmed his commitment to improving international coordination, emphasizing the need for a Syrian-led political process.

Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya warned of Syria’s deepening humanitarian crisis, citing recent fighting in Deir-ez-Zor, which resulted in 25 civilian deaths and 3,500 displaced families. She noted that the conflict has severely restricted the movement of relief workers and civilians alike. Msuya reminded Member States that more than seven million Syrians are displaced within the country, in addition to six million who have sought refuge abroad.

Msuya stressed the severe underfunding of the UN Humanitarian Aid Fund, which has received only 20% of the required $4.1 billion. This shortfall has forced cuts to critical services, including food aid and water provision.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.