Syria’s Human Rights Crisis Deepens: 57 Civilians Killed, 214 Arbitrary Detentions in August 2024

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has released a harrowing report detailing the ongoing human rights abuses in Syria, revealing that 57 civilians, including 13 children, were killed in August 2024, with six victims dying under torture. The report also highlights the arbitrary detention of at least 214 people, including children and women, by the Syrian regime, further underscoring the widespread repression and brutality that continues to plague the country.

SNHR has released a harrowing report detailing the continuing human rights abuses in Syria, revealing that 57 civilians, including 13 children and six women, were killed in August 2024. Among the dead, six individuals succumbed to torture, a grim reminder of the ongoing brutality in the country. The report, spanning 23 pages, documents a series of atrocities committed by various factions in the conflict, with a particular focus on massacres and attacks on vital facilities, predominantly in Deir Ez-Zour and Daraa.

One of the most alarming aspects of the report is the Syrian regime’s persistent refusal to officially register the deaths of citizens, especially those who died under torture. This control over death records and the issuance of death certificates adds a layer of suffering for victims’ families, who face significant legal and bureaucratic obstacles in acknowledging their loved ones’ deaths. The SNHR’s documentation of two massacres by regime forces in August raises the total to 11 massacres in 2024, highlighting the regime’s continued disregard for human life.

Arbitrary detention

In addition to these killings, the report sheds light on the arbitrary detention of at least 214 individuals in August, including 13 children and seven women. The Syrian regime was responsible for more than half of these detentions, with many of those detained being classified as enforced disappearances. The report also notes the arrest of 19 refugees forcibly deported from Lebanon, further illustrating the regime’s extensive network of repression.

The SNHR’s findings are a stark reminder of Syria’s deteriorating human rights situation, with the regime’s actions amounting to war crimes in many cases. The report calls for immediate international intervention, urging the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 2254 and refer the Syrian conflict to the International Criminal Court. It also emphasizes the need for projects to map and remove landmines and cluster munitions in Syria, to protect civilians from further harm.

As the Syrian regime continues its campaign of violence and repression, the SNHR appeals for greater efforts from the international community to provide humanitarian aid and hold those responsible for these crimes accountable. The ongoing violations, particularly against women and children, highlight the urgent need for global action to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and bring justice to the countless victims of this prolonged conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.