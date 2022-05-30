More than 130 Families Displaced from Abu Rasin Area North of Hassakeh

A new wave of displacement occurred after attacks by the "Turkish occupation", according to SANA.

The Abu Rasin district in the north-western countryside of Hassakeh witnessed a new wave of displacement as a result of attacks by Turkish occupation forces and terrorist groups supported by artillery and rocket-propelled grenades.

Ibrahim Khalaf, director of social affairs, told SANA that more than 130 families have been displaced from Abu Rasin and nearby villages in the past two days as a result of attacks by the Turkish occupation and its mercenaries. The displaced families fled to the Tal Tamr district, and safer farms and villages.

Khalaf said no displaced families have been admitted to Hassakeh so far. Several days ago, the Turkish occupier intensified artillery shelling on Tal Tamr, Abu Rasin, Zarkan, Aghebish, and others in the north-western countryside of Hasakeh. This resulted in significant damage to civilian homes, property, and infrastructure.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.