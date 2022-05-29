Syria’s AANES Calls for Peacekeeping Forces on Border with Turkey

The AANES called for peacekeeping forces on the borders separating the areas it runs from those held by Turkish forces, according to North Press.

The AANES issued on Sunday a statement in the city of Raqqa, north Syria. The statement condemned the ongoing Turkish threats of launching a military operation against the areas of NE Syria.

The statement said that the presence of international peacekeeping forces and preventing violations of the ceasefire agreements signed between Turkey and the guarantor countries would deter the Turkish threats.

Following the Turkish “Peace Spring” military operation in October 2019, which resulted in the occupation of the two cities of Tel Abyad, north of Raqqa, and Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain), north of Hassakeh, Turkey signed two ceasefire agreements, one with Russia and the other with the U.S.

The agreements stipulate the halt of all hostilities there and the withdrawal of the SDF 30 km in depth away from the Turkish border in addition to conducting Turkish-Russian joint patrols in order to monitor the implementation of the agreements.

The statement explained that Turkey’s moves threaten the stability of the region. Turkey wants to revive and strengthen extremist organizations, including ISIS.

The settlement project, which Turkey recently announced, “poses real risks to Syria in general and it threatens the Syrian social fabric,” the statement added.

Abdul Hamid al-Mihbash, the co-chair of the Executive Council of the Autonomous Administration, said that “the Turkish threats to launch a military operation are not the first and will not be the last against the region.”

Any Turkish military move in the region would directly and negatively affect the main mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

