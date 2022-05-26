Asma al-Assad: Pioneering Projects are Essential to SMEs Development

The First Lady underlined the importance of supporting the environment needed for the development of small innovative projects, according to SANA.

Syria’s first lady Asma al-Assad affirmed on Wednesday the importance of students’ access to the labour market and production through pioneering projects that constitute a pillar of Small and Medium enterprises. The First Lady underlined the importance of supporting the environment needed for such projects, whether in terms of training on administration or in terms of studying the economic feasibility and funding by the financial institutions concerned.

Mrs. Assad, during her visit to the first pioneering Investment Forum of “2022 opportunity,” held by the National Union for Syria’s students and the Youth Works’ Pioneers Association at Damascus University,” inspected a wide bulk of the youth projects participating in the forum, and discussed with their owners, who are Syrian University students and graduates, the completing circle that should connect mentality with the pioneering ambition.

She also held discussions with representatives of the supporting institutions and donors in this forum, shedding light on the role of these institutions in backing the pioneering projects.

