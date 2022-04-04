Businessman Close to Asma al-Assad Wanted for Investigation

Three men of Khoder Taher were arrested by the regime intelligence branch, according to Sowt al-Asima.

Anonymous sources revealed to Sowt al-Asima the summoning of Syrian businessman Khoder Taher, known as Abu Ali Khoder, to investigate a branch of the security system.

The sources said that the regime’s intelligence launched a raid last Thursday evening, in the neighborhood of Mazzeh in the capital Damascus, during which they arrested three of the most prominent men of Abu Ali Khoder, known for his close relationship with Asma al-Assad.

The sources added that the “brother-in-law” of businessman Taher is among the three detainees, explaining that he is one of the senior traders associated with Khoder and his men.

The sources pointed out that the raid and arrest came late at night, explaining that the regime intelligence imposed a security cordon in the vicinity of the neighborhood of “Western Villas” in Mazzeh, amid a security deployment in the vicinity of the targeted houses.

According to the sources, regime intelligence issued a telegram summoning Taher, to investigate files linked to his arrested men.

In the middle of 2021, patrols of the Damascus Customs Directorate and the Anti-Smuggling Directorate targeted businessman Abu Ali Khoder during a campaign on several warehouses and storage areas for smuggled materials, including tobacco, honey, and Turkish products. During that raid, they arrested several smugglers who admitted to Khoder’s involvement in smuggling operations.

Abu Ali returned to trade and import many food products and beverages, mainly infant formula, which was obtained through his company Mira, an exclusive import agency for NutriBaby milk of Polish origin. It is one of the leading infant formula production companies in the world and owns many branches in various countries, notably the Arabian Gulf.

Khoder was unique in trading in alcoholic beverages and some types of imported and smuggled juices, through the establishment of Mira, which claimed to be an “exclusive agency”. It is later revealed that most of the materials distributed in the markets are materials confiscated by the Customs Directorate during its recent campaigns, according to their types, date of manufacture, and validity.

