Assad to Armenian Church Pastors: Most Important Character of the Syrian People is their Similitude

President Bashar al-Assad received Catholicos Aram I Keshishian, pastor of the Armenian Church, according to the Syria Times.

President Bashar al-Assad received Catholicos Aram I Keshishian, pastor of the Armenian Church, and the delegation accompanying him in the Great House of Cilicia.

President Assad considered that the most important characteristic of the Syrian people is their homogeneity in one entity despite the different ethnicities and religions, stressing that this homogeneity does not mean dissolution, but rather the preservation of all elements of identity for each component of the Syrians, which strengthens their affiliation and their connection to this land on which they are located from thousands of years.

Catholicos Keshishian and the accompanying delegation pointed out that the war against Syria, whether through terrorism or the economic blockade, aims to break the unique model that Syria constitutes with all Syrian components and spectra and push these components to emigrate and leave their original homeland. He stressed that the Syrian-Armenians will remain committed to their country and work with all their energy with the rest of the Syrian people in order to overcome the consequences of this war.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.