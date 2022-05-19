Russia Makes Contacts with Turkey on Flights to Syria

Talks between Turkey and Russia are ongoing, according to al-Souria Net.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has announced contacts with Ankara to reopen Turkish airspace to Russian planes bound for Syria.

On Thursday, Bogdanov made the remarks on the sidelines of the 13th International Economic Summit, entitled “Russia & The Islamic World: Kazan Summit 2022.”

According to TASS, on Thursday Bogdanov said that Turkey’s closure of airspace to Russian aircraft “has frustrated the operation of military bases in Syria.”

“Talks are ongoing: and we believe that our Turkish partners will make the right decision,” he said.



He noted that Russia and Turkey have common interests in Syria, which are “to eliminate the presence of terrorist groups.”

In April, Turkey closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian aircraft carrying soldiers bound for Syria, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“We have closed the airspace to Russian military aircraft — and even to civilian aircraft — that are bound for Syria and carrying soldiers,” Cavusoglu said. Permission was granted for three months until April, after which flights were suspended.

The Turkish minister noted that the airspace closure “came in consultation between Turkey and Russia.” He stressed that “Ankara attaches importance to working within dialog mechanisms with Moscow.”

Turkey’s move to close airspace to Russian aircraft has raised many questions from Russian experts — some of whom described the move as “unfriendly” and liable to provoke future consequences.

