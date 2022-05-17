Widely Condemned: Russian Delegation Enters Town in Suweida under Pretext of Aid

Several residents of the Suweida governorate in southern Syria condemned the entry of a Russian military police forces patrol, according to SY-24.

In detail, local sources, including the Suwayda 24 Network, according to SY24, reported that a Russian delegation consisting of Russian military police forces wandered between civilian homes in the town of Dhibin, west of Suweida.

The Russian delegation “listened to the complaints and problems of some residents. A member of the Russian delegation promised to come on a new visit in the coming days to distribute relief aid to the population,” the sources said.

Conservative residents expressed their rejection of Russian moves under the pretext of providing humanitarian aid to those in need. They blamed the Syrian regime and its government for the Russian presence in various parts of Syria.

“The Assad family, its intelligence services, its staff, and its ministers are the cause of everything that has happened and is happening in beloved Syria,” others said.

Others downplayed the importance of this visit by the Russian delegation and the promises being made, noting that “it is all nonsense”.

At the end of 2021, the people of Shahba city in the northern countryside of Suweida announced their rejection of aid provided by Russian forces in the region.

Several activists expressed their disapproval of the entry of these Russian forces into their city under the pretext of distributing aid to the families who live there. They described Russia as “sucking the blood of the Syrian people”, while others said “Congratulations to us for the good deeds and charity of our bloodsuckers. People deserve more than that.”

From time to time, Russia continues its attempts to absorb the anger of the pro-regime street areas which suffer from an economic crisis, by distributing food baskets to a number of families in some Syrian governorates.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.