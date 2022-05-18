Mekdad Reviews with UN Assistant Secretary-General the Agency’s Humanitarian Work

Mekdad expressed his disapproval of the western countries’ politicization of humanitarian aid for political goals, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Al-Mekdad discussed this morning with the Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya the role of the UN in the humanitarian response to the situation in Syria, the activities carried out by OCHA and international organizations, and various aspects of humanitarian work carried out by the UN and its agencies in Syria.

Mekdad expressed his disapproval of the western countries’ politicization of humanitarian aid for political goals.

He affirmed the importance of adherence to the principles of humanitarian work in Syria and commitment to neutrality and independence.

The minister spoke about the inhumane effects of the unilateral coercive measures being imposed by the United States and its Western allies on the Syrian people, calling on the UN to exert its efforts to put an end to these measures, which contradict the UN Charter the international law.

For her part, Msuya emphasized her interest in ensuring the necessary funding for humanitarian work in Syria.

She said that Syria is among the priorities of humanitarian work in the United Nations. She thanked the Syrian government for the facilities it provides for the success of the work of the OCHA, and she was looking forward to improving work mechanisms in a way that leads to strengthening cooperation and coordination in all these areas.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.