Assad: Intellectual War on our Region More Dangerous than Military One

President Bashar al-Assad met Tuesday a Mauritanian parliamentary delegation headed by MP Mustafa Aldah Sohaib, Head of the Syro-Mauritanian Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee.

Talks were held during the meeting about the situation in the Arab arena and the basic role of people in achieving stability in this region through adherence to their identity.

President Assad said that the war waged on this region is primarily intellectual and ideological, and more dangerous and more effective than the military one.

Assad noted that the Mauritanian people and despite geographical distance, have always remained adherent to his Arab identity.

President Assad stressed the importance of mutual visits between parliamentary and popular delegations and the importance of investing the results by formulating them into concepts and working mechanisms that bring people closer and serve their interests.

Members of the delegation hailed Syria’s stances and commitment to Arab causes, and pointed out the special status of Syria among all Mauritanians, stressing their constant support to the Syrian people to counter the terrorist war waged against Syria which not only targeted them but all peoples who adhere to Arabism.

