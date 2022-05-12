Israeli Company Implements “Drinking Water” Projects in SDF-controlled Areas

Ten devices from the Israeli company will be installed to solve the water crisis for the Syrian people, according to Syria TV.

The Israeli company Watergen has announced the implementation of a project to install drinking water generators in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in collaboration with the U.S. organization Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees.

Last month, the Israeli company installed a drinking water production device in the Raqqa governorate. Nine more devices are scheduled to be installed this year, the Israel Times reported.

In a report published on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post said that the innovative technology developed by Watergen — aimed at finding a solution to drinking water shortages — is being used to supply Syrians with water.

Shadi Martini, executive director of the Multifaith Alliance, was quoted as saying that his organization had purchased Watergen devices, which would be installed in schools, hospitals, and medical facilities in Syria. The devices will be installed in areas controlled by the U.S.-allied SDF.

The Multifaith Alliance director said that there is a serious water crisis in Syria, which has its roots in pre-war times. The crisis has since been exacerbated by the destruction of water infrastructure.

According to Martini, ten devices from the Israeli company will be installed to solve the water crisis for the Syrian people.

In the first phase, two solar-powered Watergen devices were installed, each producing 1,000 litres of pure mineral drinking water per day.

In the second phase, eight more devices will be installed — in medical facilities and schools — to provide the local communities with 10,000 litres of water per day.

Martini describes the project as “successful” and a political advancement, which brings Syria and Israel closer diplomatically.

Multifaith Alliance is a U.S. organization that launches various campaigns to support Syrian refugees and displaced persons. The organization defines itself as a “multifaith coalition for Syrian refugees.”

On its website, the organization states that it is trying to harness the collective power of religious and secular partners to provide assistance to Syrians whose lives have been disrupted by the war.

The Multifaith Alliance provides clean water to thousands of displaced families in Syria. It supports not only northeastern Syria but also Idleb, according to its website.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.