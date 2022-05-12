Syria Slams Ukraine “Systematic Violations of Human Rights”

Ambassador Hussam al-Din Ala denounced the treatment of the people of Donbas, according to the Syria Times.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Husam al-Din Ala, affirmed that the contribution of the Human Rights Council to settling the Ukrainian crisis requires recognizing the policy of systematic violations of human rights and atrocities committed against the residents of Donbas and acknowledging that imposing illegal coercive measures on Russia and flooding Ukraine with lethal weapons and mercenaries confirms Western countries’ efforts to escalate the crisis and continue to threaten Russian national security.

In a speech today before the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ambassador Ala clarified that the holding of the special session of the Council on Ukraine, less than two months after a similar discussion session, and the recycling of the content of the previously approved resolution, comes in the context of systematic Western moves to defame Russia and serve agendas that seek to escalate the situation in Ukraine and obstruct reaching a peaceful solution, which contradicts the Council’s role in promoting and protecting human rights based on universal and objective principles, away from politicization and double standards.

