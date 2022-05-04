Turkish Soldier Killed In Rocket Attack In Syria’s Aleppo

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, Wednesday, the killing of a soldier in a rocket attack in northern Aleppo, according to North Press.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, Wednesday, the killing of a soldier in a rocket attack in the Afrin region of the Aleppo governorate in northern Syria.

In March 2018, the Turkish military along with the Syrian opposition armed factions, known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), occupied the city of Afrin and its countryside following two months of battles with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Read Also: Erdogan to Return One Million Syrian Refugees to Northern Syria

The ministry said that the soldier, Talhat Bahadir, succumbed to his wounds due to a rocket attack in Afrin, without uncovering further details.

Since 2018, the city of Afrin and its countryside have witnessed several attacks and bombings that claimed the lives of civilians and military men.

Yesterday, inhabited villages in the south of Afrin, which are under the control of Syrian government forces, were subjected to shelling by the Turkish military.

It is noteworthy that there are about 40 villages between the northern countryside of Aleppo and Afrin, north Syria, which are inhabited by Afrin IDPs who fled their homes following the Turkish incursion in 2018.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.