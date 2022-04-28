Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syria

Russia condemned the Israeli attack that killed four soldiers and injured three others, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, discussed with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, bilateral relations between the two countries and international and regional developments related to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Mekdad affirmed the Syrian Arab Republic’s support for the stance of the Russian Federation in the face of Western policies that depend on misinformation and double standards, adding that Syria has decided a long time ago to confront Western policies and their non-stop attempts to dominate the world and exploit it to serve their open goals and objectives.

For his part, Minister Lavrov stressed that the Western policies aim at fabricating lies and crises, adding that Russia defends the principle of respecting the sovereignty of states, the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Lavrov affirmed that the continuation of the Israeli bombing of sites in Syria, the latest of which was on targets in the vicinity of Damascus, is a violation of international law and is unacceptable to Russia.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli act of aggression in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus, at dawn yesterday, describing it as brutal and dangerous.

“We affirm that the continuation of the Israeli attacks on Syrian territory is a violation of the basic norms of international law and is categorically unacceptable, and we strongly condemn such irresponsible behaviour,” the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press conference on Thursday.

Zakharova added that such unjustified attacks negatively affect the effectiveness of efforts to combat terrorism on Syrian territory, demanding that the Israeli occupation entity stop these brutal, fierce and dangerous attacks.

Four soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in Israeli aerial missile aggression yesterday at dawn on some sites in the vicinity of Damascus. The Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.