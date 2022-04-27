Foreign Ministry: Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression on Damascus Vicinity

Syria condemned the blatant Israeli aggression on the vicinity of Damascus at dawn on Wednesday, according to SANA.

Syria condemned the blatant Israeli aggression on the vicinity of Damascus at dawn on Wednesday, calling on the General Secretariat of the UN and Security Council to condemn the Israeli crimes and demand their cessation and respect the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a message addressed to the Secretary-General of the UN and President of the Security Council on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation army committed an air-missile attack on some points surrounding the capital, Damascus, at 12:41 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, using a number of missiles which were fired from the direction of the occupied Tiberias, claiming the lives of four soldiers, wounding three others and causing some material damages.

The Ministry added that this new cowardly aggression coincided with the continuous attacks perpetrated by the U.S. and Turkish occupation forces on Syrian citizens and Syrian lands in support of terrorist groups which prolong the war in Syria.

It said that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns that blatant aggression and other Turkish and U.S. aggression, and reserves the right to respond by appropriate means approved by international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Four soldiers killed, three injured

Four soldiers were killed, three others were wounded, and some material losses occurred as a result of the Israeli air aggression.

A military source said that “At around 12:41 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with rockets from the direction of Tiberias, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

The source added that our air defence confronted the missiles of the Israeli aggression and shot down some of them.

Comment from The Observer

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes on several suburbs of Damascus hit arms depots for Iran-backed groups.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attacks near Damascus.

It was the latest attack on Syria since April 14th, when several missiles hit Syrian army positions near Damascus, according to the Associated Press.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

