Assassination Attempts Target SNA Leaders In Syria’s Afrin

Members of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) escaped an assassination attempt in the city of Afrin north of Aleppo northern Syria on Wednesday.

Abu Abdo Tahun, a leader of the Turkish-backed Faylaq al-Rahman faction (al-Rahman Legion), accompanied by other members were injured in an IED explosion planted inside their car, a local source told North Press.

Tahun was a battalion commander in Faylaq al-Rahman, and he is a resident of the town of Hamoriyah in Rif Dimashq governorate, the source added.

Afrin has been under the control of Turkish forces and factions of the Syrian opposition since March 2018.

On Tuesday, a commander in the Turkish-backed al-Hamza Division was injured by gunmen in the city of Afrin.

Insecurity spreads in the areas where Turkish-backed factions are in control. Explosions and infighting are constantly happening amid the factions’ inability to maintain the security there.

