For 17th Day in a Row: SDF Surrounds Hassakeh

The SDF is sieging regime-controlled areas in Hassakeh, in response to "war crimes" against its areas, according to Baladi News.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continue to besiege the eastern Syrian city of Hassakeh for the 17th consecutive day. This comes in response to the Assad regime’s siege of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods in Aleppo.

In detail, the pro-regime website, al-Akhbariya Syria, said that on the 17th day, SDF continued to blockade the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli. They are denying them food, medicine, fuel, and flour, and continuing to disrupt bakeries.

According to Baladi News’ informed sources, the siege of Hassakeh city by SDF is in response to the siege of the neighbourhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, which are under the control of SDF in Aleppo city.

Ghassan Khalil, governor of Hassakeh who is affiliated with the regime, said that the siege imposed by SDF forces on regime areas in the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli exacerbated the humanitarian and service situation and prevented the provision of life necessities to citizens.

A few days ago, Khalil said that the SDF blockade was an “enforced blockade”, and that the governorate was providing precautions that would run out if conditions continued.

“This is a matter of concern to the citizens of the governorate and increases the pressure on them in these difficult circumstances and in the month of Ramadan,” he said.

On Friday, Luqman Ahmi al-Jumaa, a spokesman for the autonomous administration, said that the Damascus government’s practices in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods were “war crimes.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.