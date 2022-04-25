Washington Expresses Worries Over Turkish Shelling of Kobani

On Monday, the U.S. expressed its worries regarding the Turkish attacks targeting civilians in Kobani, according to North Press.

On Monday, the U.S. expressed its worries regarding the Turkish attacks targeting civilians in Kobani, north Syria, and urged de-escalation.

On April 22nd, the Turkish shelling targeted the center of Kobani, injuring two civilians and causing damage to some houses and stores.

“We are deeply concerned about reports of shelling on Kobani and deplore any loss of civilian life,” the U.S. embassy in Syria said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The United States calls on all parties to deescalate,” the Embassy added.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) called the U.S. and Russia on Friday to reach an understanding with Ankara to prevent it from intervening and escalating in Syria.

Turkey’s persistence in those attacks paves the way for the return of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS). It deepens “the role of mercenaries supported by Turkey” to implement the policies of occupation and territorial division in Syria.

