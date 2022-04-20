Ambassador Haddad: Russia will Win Against Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

At a conference in Russia, the Syrian ambassador expressed gratitude for the Russian intervention in Syria, according to the Syria Times.

The Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center in Moscow hosted the opening and plenary sessions of the 1st International Scientific and Practical Conference on Military Commemorative Activities titled “Memory is Stronger Than Weapons”.

The sacrifices offered by the sons of the Russian Federation, whether in the fight against terrorism in Syria, alongside the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army in defense of the world and human civilization from the danger of the dark takfiri groups, or the heroes of the Russian armed forces in the military operation in Ukraine are no less than the sacrifices offered by their ancestors against Hitler’s Nazism”, Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, Riyad Haddad, said during the opening ceremony.

Haddad reiterated Syria’s full support for Russia’s decision in its military operation in Ukraine, saying “we all hope that it will achieve victory from this battle because it is fighting in defense of right and justice, while others are fighting through mercenaries and extremists and Nazis from all parts of the world, including elements of terrorist groups that we fought in Syria together, and as the victory was clear in the battles to defeat terrorism in Syria, the clear victory will come in the war against neo-Nazism and racism in Ukraine.”

Haddad stressed the importance of this event in light of what the world is witnessing. In turn, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov quoted Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that the Russian defense gives special importance to preserving historical facts, rituals, and military traditions.

He pointed out that this conference is an important step toward developing the activities of military memorials and further strengthening efforts in support of national spiritual values and ensuring the continuity of national military traditions.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.