Syrian Authorities Arrest Three Individuals Linked to Tadamon Massacre

The Syrian Ministry of Interior’s Public Security Forces announced on Monday the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the Tadamun massacre in Damascus.

According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), Damascus Security Director Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman al-Dabbagh stated that a monitoring and follow-up operation led to the arrest of one of the primary perpetrators of the Tadamon massacre, which occurred 12 years ago.

Preliminary investigations with the arrested individual revealed the involvement of several other people, resulting in the arrest of two additional suspects.

The three detainees confessed to participating in the massacre in the al-Tadamon neighborhood, which claimed the lives of over 500 men and women without trial or charge.

One of the arrested individuals was identified as Munther Ahmad Jazairi.

Al-Dabbagh emphasized that security forces are searching for the sites of the massacres in coordination with competent authorities, stressing that those responsible will be brought to justice.

A Syria TV reporter confirmed that the arrest operation began at 6:30 a.m. local time and lasted for hours, involving over 20 vehicles entering the neighborhood.

Background on the Tadamon Massacres

The Tadamon neighborhood witnessed numerous massacres committed by regime forces, with one incident documented in a video.

On April 27, 2022, an investigation by The Guardian revealed details about a massacre committed by regime forces on April 16, 2013, in the Tadamon neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of approximately 41 people buried in a mass grave.

The video footage showed regime soldiers shooting dozens of blindfolded civilians and burying them in a mass grave before burning their bodies.

The video identified a soldier from Branch 227 and an officer in the regime’s military intelligence, Amjad Youssef, who confessed to the crimes on video.

The massacre sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, prompting international investigations and sanctions.

France, the Netherlands, and Germany launched war crimes investigations, while the United States, Britain, and the European Union imposed sanctions on Amjad Youssef and other Syrian regime officials.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.