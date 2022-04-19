Syrian Opposition Coalition not Infiltrated by Regime!

The opposition interior minister has denied that the coalition was infiltrated by the Syrian regime, according to al-Modon.

The interior minister of the interim government of the Syrian opposition coalition revealed on Tuesday that the information received about the existence of infiltrations by the Syrian regime in the ranks of the coalition was not supported by sufficient evidence, and therefore is not correct.

The coalition’s political body, in the presence of the media, the Bar Association, and legal figures, held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to find out the report submitted by Interior Minister Brig. Gen. Muhyiddin Hermoush, regarding his previous statements about having information proving a security breach by the Syrian regime’s intelligence of the opposition coalition, through some of its members.

“After receiving information from confidential sources about the presence of two members of the coalition linked to the Syrian regime, I was asked to continue and investigate to bring evidence,” Harmoush said at the conference. “After follow-up, it became clear that the information I received about people being associated with the regime did not support that evidence, and therefore is not true,” he said.

“Since then, he has not made any statement to any media,” he said, noting that “everything that has been built on the sidelines of his speech is just analysis.” Harmoush refused to disclose those names on which the regime’s employment suspicions were concerned, saying: “I reserve the names contained in the investigation on the grounds that the information I received from my own sources is insufficient and has not been supported by evidence and proof.” He explained that the matter would be pursued as a national issue.

Minister Harmoush spoke last month about a breakthrough in favor of the Syrian regime in the coalition, explaining that he has documented information about several coalition members linked to the Syrian regime. He pointed out that he obtained this information from private sources, pointing out that he is ready to disclose that information when requested.

