Five National Army Members Killed in Azaz Attack

The opposition National Army accused ISIS of the attack in Azaz, according to Baladi News.

Five Members of the Syrian National Army were killed by unknown assailants at a military checkpoint in Azaz city, in the northern Aleppo countryside.

A van opened fire at a roadblock in the town of Sujo, north of Azaz, killing four members and a commander of the Third Corps, a Baladi News correspondent in Aleppo countryside said.

For its part, the National Army issued a statement, accusing members of ISIS of involvement in the attack.

The National Army statement confirmed that it had been able to engage with the attacking group and kill several members of the group carrying out the attack. It had also arrested others and was conducting investigations.

The northern countryside of Aleppo is witnessing almost daily the detonation of explosive devices targeting members of the National Army, civilian police, and important figures.

Several explosive devices targeted commanders and military personnel of the Third Corps in the northern Aleppo countryside, the identity of the gang or the organization has not been revealed to date.

