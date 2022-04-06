Germany Arrests Syrian Accused of Torturing Captives with ISIS

A Syrian man accused of torturing captives while he was with ISIS was arrested in Germany, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

German investigators on Wednesday arrested a Syrian man accused of war crimes for allegedly torturing captives while he was with the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria in 2014, AP reported.

Federal prosecutors said the man, identified only as Raed E. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin. He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and bodily harm.

The suspect joined ISIS in the summer of 2014 and participated in an attack that August on the Shueitat tribe in the Deir-er-Zor region of eastern Syria, prosecutors said. Activists reported death tolls ranging up to 700.

Raed E. is accused of abusing and torturing three captives after that attack. Prosecutors say that he had a man who was looking for a 13-year old brother kidnapped by ISIS arrested and then tortured him at various ISIS prisons.

