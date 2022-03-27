6.9 Million IDPs in Syria, 91% Below Poverty Line: Response Coordinators

Statistics by the response coordinators group in Syria show the extent of poverty and hunger in the country, after 11 years of war, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syria response coordinators group said Friday that the number of internally displaced persons has reached 6.9 million, while the number of those abroad has reached 6.6 million, and the number of displaced Syrians living in camps is 1.9 million. On the 11th anniversary of the revolution in Syria, the relief team stressed in a statistical report that more than 3 million people have reached the stage of starvation, and about 91 percent of the Syrians are below the poverty line, while the number of children who have dropped out of education has reached 2.65 million.

The number of wounded in military operations has reached more than 1.8 million civilians, and more than 232,000 of them have become people with special needs since 2011.

And the destruction of vital infrastructure and projects amounted to 68 percent, while the losses of the local currency have increased more than 98 times since the beginning of 2011, and the prices of basic materials have doubled more than 140 times until the end of last 2021.

The Syrian economy has been devastated by war and witnessed massive destruction of infrastructure worth $120 billion as the UN estimates, the rebuilding of Syria, a country torn by war and poverty, would need around $250-400 billion.

The Syrian revolution that turned into a bloody conflict has claimed 500,000 lives and has displaced 13,2 million people since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

