Russia, UAE Call for Political Solution to Syria Crisis

Russia and the UAE “dealt with the situation in Syria, and we are in an agreement to the need for finding a political solution to the crisis in the country and to the importance for the international community to share in the reconstruction process, and the need to intensify efforts for the return of Syria to the Arab League.” Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said in a press conference with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in Moscow on Thursday.

Lavrov added that the talks also dealt with the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the evacuation of civilians, noting the UAE’s balanced position towards the crisis in Ukraine.

for his part, the UAE Foreign Minister said, “We discussed bilateral relations and challenges facing the world, particularly the crisis in Ukraine and efforts to settle it,” expressing his country’s readiness to contribute to this process and welcoming all international mediation efforts aimed at bringing the views of the two sides closer.

