Teishrin Dam Agreement Marks Rare U.S.-Brokered Consensus Between Ankara, Damascus, and Kurdish Forces

In a significant development for northeast Syria, a confidential source revealed to North Press on Saturday that a U.S.-brokered agreement has been reached regarding the Teishrin Dam, involving Ankara, Damascus, the Kurdish-led administration in Qamishli, and backed by Washington.

According to the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks, the agreement outlines a set of administrative and security arrangements aimed at stabilising the volatile region around the dam, located along the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Earlier in the day, a delegation comprising representatives from the U.S.-led international coalition, the Syrian government, and special units from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) visited the Teishrin Dam. A member of the SDF confirmed to North Press that the visit included a reconnaissance tour of the site, which until recently had been the scene of intense clashes lasting over four months between SDF units and Turkish-backed armed groups.

Under the terms of the emerging agreement:

The Teishrin Dam will be formally neutralised and designated as a demilitarised zone.

A gradual reduction of military presence will take place on both banks of the dam.

Turkish-backed factions are expected to withdraw from the western side of the dam. Their positions will be taken over by forces from Syria’s Ministry of Defence.

Security for the dam infrastructure will be handled by the Asayish (Internal Security Forces) affiliated with the Autonomous Administration in northeast Syria.

Civil administration of the dam will remain in the hands of local employees under the Autonomous Administration.

The source emphasised the role of “American efforts” in facilitating these negotiations and securing the deal.

In recent days, the area around the Teishrin Dam has experienced a marked calm following months of deadly confrontations. Observers believe that a formal ceasefire between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Turkish military is likely to be announced soon.

While officials have yet to publicly confirm the details of the agreement, the deal could represent a major turning point in reducing tensions between rival factions in the region and may signal a rare moment of coordination between forces traditionally at odds—including the Syrian regime, the Kurdish-led SDF, and the Turkish state.

The Teishrin Dam, a critical piece of infrastructure for power generation and water management in northern Syria, has long been a flashpoint due to its strategic importance. Its demilitarisation could open the door to broader local stabilisation and reconstruction efforts in the region.

