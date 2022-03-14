Opposition Writes to Arab League to Support Syrian People Demands

The Syrian opposition president called on the Arab League to push for a political transition in Syria, according to the SOC Media Department.

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, sent a letter to Mohand Saleh Lagouzi to congratulate him on his appointment as Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League. The opposition president emphasized the pivotal role of the Arab League in supporting the Syrian people in their struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice.

Meslet stressed the importance of the political and diplomatic role of the Arab League in pushing for a solution in Syria and implementing UN Security Council resolutions, especially resolutions 2118 and 2254. He pointed out that a political solution is the only way to bring an end to the suffering of the Syrian people and ensure the independence and unity of Syrian territory.

Meslet also stressed the importance of the Arab role in confronting the Iranian military and political interference and its malicious schemes through which the Iranian regime is trying to tear the societal fabric of Syria and the region.

Moreover, Meslet stressed the importance of the Arab states’ continued isolation of the Assad regime and refusing to engage in its rehabilitation or allowing it back in the Arab League as it has long lost legitimacy and does not represent Syria or its people whatsoever.

He reasserted the SOC’s keenness to continue coordination and brotherly cooperation with the Arab League and the permanent desire to strengthen those relations. He also stressed the SOC’s readiness to contribute to international and Arab efforts to push the political process forward and make decisions that serve the cause of the Syrian people as well as Arab and regional issues.

