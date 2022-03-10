In Damascus Countryside, a 3,000 SYP Fine for Scavenging Garbage

The director of the environment in Damascus Countryside said scavenging garbage has "nothing to do with poverty", according to Athr Press.

The director of the environment in Damascus countryside, Muthanna Ghanem, told Athr Press that the profession of digging up garbage is widespread in all of Syria and not in a specific area, in particular. He prefers to call it “sorting garbage” because its workers select materials that can be sold and invested.

Muthanna added that the operation is carried out through groups run by people. Children and men work for these people; they sort out the garbage and give it to them, who, in turn, sell it. He stressed that poverty has nothing to do with the issue, and if it was not a profitable trade, no one would work in it.

He stated that the profession is not licensed, and in the event that the person working in it is arrested, a small fine of 3,000 SYP is imposed on him.

Muthanna also pointed out that the spread of this phenomenon increased after the war, especially in recent years, explaining that its workers are not only children but also of different age groups.

