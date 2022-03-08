Syria: Coordination Between ISIS and Israel Apparent After Recent Attacks

The Foreign minister of Syria affirms that cooperation between ISIS and Israel is ongoing, according to Athr Press.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the recent Israeli aggression on the Damascus countryside clearly demonstrated the state of coordination between the Israeli entity and ISIS, noting that the two sides took advantage of international events by attacking it.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry published a statement saying: “The exploitation of international events by the Zionist entity and ISIS to cover up their brutal aggression will not make falsehood a right, and will not mislead the world about what Israel and ISIS are doing to promote their common goals,” the official SANA news agency reported. It is referring to the targeting of a bus by ISIS militants in the Syrian desert hours before the Israeli aggression on the Damascus countryside at dawn, on Monday.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to take responsibility for the attacks, saying: “Syria puts the United Nations and the Security Council before their responsibilities and demands that they do not deal with these serious risks to international peace and security by double standards and disregard for international law and the UN Charter.”

The Foreign Ministry’s statement follows an Israeli aggression targeting the eastern Damascus countryside, which killed two civilians and caused material damage to residential areas. Hours before this aggression, a Syrian military source announced that a military overnight bus in the Palmyra desert was attacked with various types of weapons, killing 13 Syrian army soldiers and injuring 18 others.

