Syrian Ports Closed due to Bad Weather Conditions

Syria is closing its seaports due to bad weather conditions, according to SANA.

The General Directorate for Ports announced on Thursday that all seaports on the Syrian coast were closed to maritime navigation in the coastal area due to the prevailing bad weather conditions.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the closure will be from 11 a.m. on Thursday until further notice.

