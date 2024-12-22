Turkey: Syrian Artist Arrested on Charges of “Terrorism”

Turkish authorities arrested Syrian artist Haitham al-Halabi at his Istanbul residence on Thursday, December 19, on charges of affiliation with the Islamic State (ISIS). The arrest followed a report citing a photograph allegedly showing Halabi as a member of the organization, which is classified as a terrorist group.

According to his lawyer, Bassam al-Fawal, security forces searched Halabi’s home without finding concrete evidence. Halabi was subsequently taken to the intelligence branch of Turkish security services on Watan Street in Istanbul’s Fatih district, where he gave his statement later that day. Fawal stated that the artist’s testimony was “positive,” and the allegations against him were unproven.

Family sources told Enab Baladi that the photograph in question does not depict Halabi, suggesting it may have been artificially generated or show someone resembling him. They accused individuals linked to “remnants of the former Assad regime” of fabricating the charges due to Halabi’s anti-regime stance. The artist has reportedly been outspoken in his opposition to the regime, particularly in the wake of recent developments involving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Extended detention?

Sinan Bayanouni, coordinator of the “Himaya” project under the Civil Society Organizations Platform, revealed that Halabi signed a “voluntary return” document at the Foreigners Deportation Center under coercion and threats of physical violence.

Bayanouni explained that Halabi’s family has tasked the “Himaya” project with communicating with the Turkish Immigration Department to halt the deportation decision. However, the legal process to challenge deportations can take several months, a delay that often leads detainees to sign “voluntary return” papers to avoid prolonged detention in what are described as “notorious” deportation centers.

Halabi’s decision to sign the document was seen as a strategic move given the nature of the security-related charges, which could result in extended detention.

Halabi is known for his anti-regime songs supporting the Syrian revolution. His arrest highlights ongoing challenges faced by Syrians in Turkey, where individuals accused of security or criminal offenses are often transferred to deportation centers, even after being acquitted by the judiciary.

While Turkish authorities maintain that Syrian refugees are not forcibly deported, labeling such actions as “voluntary returns,” human rights organizations have documented numerous cases of coercion and forced repatriation.



This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.