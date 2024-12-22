Asaad al-Shaibani as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria: Architect of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham’s Policies

On Saturday, the Syrian caretaker government, led by Mohammed al-Bashir, announced the appointment of Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani as foreign minister.

Shaibani has played a pivotal role in shaping the foreign policies of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria. He has been one of the group’s key political figures since its origins as Jabhat al-Nusra, later rebranded as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham following its announced disengagement from al-Qaeda on July 28, 2016. Throughout his career, Shaibani has used several pseudonyms, such as “Hussam al-Shafei” during his time as a spokesman for Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and “Zaid al-Attar” when overseeing political affairs for the Salvation Government in Idlib. This government later assumed the responsibilities of Syria’s caretaker administration after the fall of the Assad regime.

Those familiar with Shaibani describe him as “shrewd,” “seasoned,” and often compare him to Hakan Fidan, the Turkish foreign minister, for his diplomatic acumen. He is credited with establishing ties between HTS and key international actors in Syria, including the United States, Turkey, the United Nations, and various media outlets. Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Muhammad al-Julani), the commander-in-chief of HTS’s political administration, reportedly held great trust in Shaibani for managing the group’s political strategies.

A Revolutionary Since 2011

Shaibani’s official biography states that he was born in Hassakeh governorate in 1987 and later moved to Damascus, where he graduated in 2009 with a degree in English Literature from the Faculty of Literature and Humanities. He became involved in the Syrian revolution from its onset in 2011, ultimately rising to his current position as foreign minister.

In 2017, he co-founded the Salvation Government, establishing its Department of Political Affairs and focusing on humanitarian efforts. He is noted for forging significant relationships with the United Nations and facilitating humanitarian operations in northwestern Syria.

Shaibani furthered his education by obtaining a master’s degree in political science and foreign relations from Turkey in 2022. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in the same field and is completing an MBA at the American University.

