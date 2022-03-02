ISIS Plans Significant Attack on the al-Hol Camp

ISIS is reportedly trying to seize the al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, according to North Press.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking official said they received intelligence information detailing that the Islamic State (ISIS) is planning for a full-scale control over the al-Hol Camp in the east of Hassakeh, northeastern Syria.

Two days ago, clashes could be heard in the first sector of the al-Hol Camp where thousands of ISIS family members and IDPs shelter, eyewitnesses told North Press.

Since the prison break in Hassakeh, the source said they have received information of a likely widespread attack by ISIS on the al-Hol Camp.

“Last Monday, a group of ISIS cells were planning for a full-scale attack in the camp, and it is possible that this group is the first one to plan for such attacks,” the source said.

“We noticed a crowd of people in the first sector and when the security forces headed to the scene to question the reason of the gathering, ISIS cells started shooting,” the sources said.

Two members of the ISIS cell were killed and others were injured. The rest of them were arrested.

On the other hand, two members of the Asayish, as well as four Iraqi refugees (a man, a child, and two women), were also injured.

Their health condition is stable, the source said.

Some of ISIS members wore suicide vests, the source added.

The al-Hol Camp houses about 15,300 families in a total of 56,000 individuals including 2,423 families of ISIS detained or killed militants, who hail from over 60 countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.