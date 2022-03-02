Mekdad: Syria Condemns U.S. Escalation with Russia to Revive NATO

Faisal al-Mekdad warned of an arm's race triggered by NATO and the U.S., according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr Faisal al-Mekdad, affirmed Syria’s condemnation of the insistence of the United States and its allies to fabricate the crisis in Ukraine to threaten the national security of Russia and escalate tensions with Moscow in order to revive NATO role and expand its scope.

“This would threaten stability, risks unleashing an arms race and increasing the potential for a large-scale war, including nuclear war,” Mekdad added in a video speech to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

According to him “Confronting the current international dangers requires reconsideration of the rule of international law and the UN Charter, and the implementation of bilateral and multilateral commitments in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control away from double standards and political manipulation.”

He noted that activating the role of the Conference on Disarmament is of particular importance as it is the only multilateral international negotiating forum concerned with disarmament, especially in the field of nuclear disarmament, which is the purpose of the Conference’s existence.

Mekdad expressed Syria’s conviction that the conference’s ability to move towards a way out of the state of stagnation depends to a large extent on being guided by the rules of procedure of the Conference on Disarmament and the principles of equality in sovereignty.

He also expressed Syria’s hope that the launch of the current session would constitute a serious step towards agreeing on a comprehensive and balanced work program that would enable the conference to resume its substantive work and restore its negotiating mandate.

