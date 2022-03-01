Education Ministry and Norwegian Refugee Council Discuss Cooperation

The Norwegian Refugee Council and the Syrian ministry education are deepening cooperation, according to the Syria Times.

The Minister of Education Dr Darem Tabbaa discussed today with the Regional Director of the Norwegian Refugee Council Carsten Hansen ways to enhance cooperation between the Ministry and the Council in the field of education.

Minister Tabbaa indicated that coordination with the Council began last year through a three-year plan that focuses on developing the educational system in partnership with the relevant organizations, pointing to the programs implemented by the Ministry in cooperation with the Syrian Trust for Development in the areas of self-learning and the category B curriculum.

In turn, Hansen confirmed the interest of the Norwegian Refugee Council in supporting students in Syria and the Council’s endeavor to provide the requirements for establishing joint projects in various fields of education as well as the Council’s efforts paid in order to secure the necessary funding for these projects.

