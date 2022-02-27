Assad Forces Kill Civilians in Idleb, Russian Army Repeats its Story

On Sunday, several civilians were killed and wounded as a result of artillery shelling by Assad forces targeting the town of Afes, east of Idleb, according to al-Souria Net.

Assad forces targeted the main road in the town of Afes, which lies on the contact lines with the city of Saraqib, east of Idleb, al-Souria Net correspondent said.

He said the shelling came at the intersection of a main road in the town, close to a kindergarten, adding that the shelling killed two people and wounded others.

“Two civilians were killed and two others were injured on Sunday, as a result of artillery shelling by regime forces and Russia in a market in the center of Afes town, east of Idleb,” the White Helmets tweeted.

White Helmets confirmed that its team had taken the injured from the village clinic to the hospital in Idleb city.

Assad forces frequently bomb several areas of Idleb and its countryside, killing and wounding civilians.

Four civilians were killed in a bombing by Assad forces targeting a fuel market near the town of Dana in the northern Idleb countryside in mid-February.

Since the beginning of 2022, northwestern Syria has been bombarded by Assad forces and Russia, targeting infrastructure and service facilities. Most notable of these bombings is the January 3rd bombing of Idleb, which resulted in the city’s only water station being decommissioned.

North-western Syria is subject to an agreement signed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020.

Although it provides for a ceasefire, the regime and Russia have not stopped targeting populated areas, under the pretext of targeting HTS positions.

The bombing coincided with Russia’s repetition of its story, with containers containing what it described as “toxic substances” being transported to areas of Idleb.

“The terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra has moved containers containing a toxic substance that may be chlorine, to the village of Kafr Lusin in Idleb,” said Admiral Oleg Goravlev, vice president of the Russian center at the Hemeimeem base.

“Due to negligence in handling during transport, one of these cylinders was severely damaged,” he said.

Russia has been repeating for years its story about the storage and transportation of chemicals in Idleb, sometimes accusing HTS and other times it accuses the White Helmets, in an attempt to legitimize its bombing of the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.