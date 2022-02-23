Al-Jaafari : West Caused Ukraine Crisis by Pushing it to Join NATO

Jaafari, the Syrian deputy-FM, has claimed that the Ukraine crisis concerns Syria, as it will determine whether the U.S. can impose a unipolar world order, according to the Syria Times.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bashar al-Jaafari has declared that Syria, based on its principled stances, supports Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, pointing out that it had expressed its readiness two months ago to work on building relations with the two republics within the framework of common interests.

In an interview with al-Suriya and al-Ikhbariya channels on Tuesday, Jaafari said: “The events related to the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russia’s declaration of recognizing their independence from Ukraine are linked to political geography, and therefore everyone is concerned with this matter.”

“The question is whether the United States will or will not succeed in imposing a unipolar regime on all countries of the world, including Russia and China. The issue is related to political geography and not to politics in the simple sense of the word. Therefore, Syria is part of the scene, and China, Venezuela, and Iran are also part of this geopolitical scene,” he added.

He indicated that President Bashar al-Assad received, two months ago, a delegation from the Russian State Duma headed by Dmitry Sablin, and included a member of the Duma from the Donetsk Republic. At that time, President Assad expressed Syria’s readiness to recognize the Republic of Donetsk. This means that there was an accurate Syrian reading in the geopolitical sense of the word.

The diplomat went on to say that the principle of Syria is to confront Western policies with those who are ready to do that for the interest of our peoples, nations, and stability and for all peoples. “We stand by Moscow in its justified and legitimate sense that its national security is at risk. In all the important historical stations in our contemporary history, there was a careful reading and events proved that our position is right.”

Jaafari added that Russia’s national security, as President Vladimir Putin said, is a red line and that if Washington and the Europeans succeed in bringing Ukraine into NATO, then Moscow will be only two minutes away from nuclear missiles, and the expansion of NATO will threaten many countries.

He stressed that Ukraine is one of the three most important countries for Russia’s security, and therefore whoever shoulders responsibility for the crisis in eastern Ukraine is the one who is approaching the red lines of important countries such as Russia, stressing that the West is the cause of the crisis by pushing Kiev to enter NATO.

For his part, political researcher Dr. Imad Fawzi Shuaibi said that there is a theory in the United States which says that if we want to reach China, let us start with Russia by inciting it in its geopolitical region, and that is why they created the crisis in Ukraine.

