Syria Ready for Ties with Republics of Luhansk and Donetsk: President Office

Syria expressed its willingness to recognize and cooperate with the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk, recognized by Russia, according to SANA.

The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic said that media outlets reported that Syria recognized the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk.

During the visit of a Russian parliamentary delegation to Damascus, headed by Dmitry Sablin, Deputy of the Russian State Duma, which included representatives of the Donetsk Republic on December 21, 2021, President Bashar al-Assad expressed Syria’s readiness to recognize the Donetsk Republic, and it was agreed to start building relations with it.

The Syrian stance stems from its conviction that the Ukrainian crisis is a problem created by Western countries, led by the United States, to divide peoples and undermine Russian national security. It also stems from its firm principle that confronting Western policies is a common and permanent interest for all peoples who oppose hegemony and these policies must be confronted in all possible ways.



The Presidency concluded by saying that Syria affirms that it is ready to work on building and strengthening relations with the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk within the framework of common interests and mutual respect.

Mekdad

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad also affirmed that Russia’s recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics is a step towards defending world peace, international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and proper international relations.

In a speech today during the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Minister Mekdad praised President Putin’s fiery remarks on Monday.

Mekdad said, “We have been cooperating with the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for a long time, and we believe that these current conditions will help increase this cooperation.”

