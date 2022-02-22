Russian Armored Vehicle Kills Woman in Deir-ez-Zor

A woman was killed and her husband and son injured by a Russian armored vehicle in the eastern Syrian countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, according to Baladi News.

On Monday evening, a woman was killed and her husband and son injured by a Russian armored vehicle in the eastern Syrian countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

Sources told Deir-ez-Zor 24 that a Russian armored vehicle ran over a motorcycle with a man, his wife, and their son aboard near the al-Halabi roundabout in the town of Hatla, east of Deir-ez-Zor. The incident resulted in the death of the woman and the injury of her husband and child, who were taken to the nearest medical center.

The sources explained that the woman involved was named Saja al-Awad, and her husband is called Mizr Yassin al-Masikh. The traffic accident was caused by the Russian armored vehicle, which was traveling at high speed.

Read Also: Russian intelligence: U.S. Incites Terrorist Operations in Syria

Traffic jams have occurred repeatedly in recent months in eastern Syria, due to military armored vehicles.

In October 2021, about 15 people were injured in a traffic accident caused by a Russian armored vehicle on the Tartous-Banias highway.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.