Abdollahian Inaugurates New Iranian Consulate Building in Damascus

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to inaugurate a new consulate building during his visit to Damascus, according to reports from Tehran media outlets.

The Tasnim news agency of Iran has released photos showcasing the façade of the newly constructed consulate building. It was reported on Monday that the building is situated in the Mezzeh district, near the Iranian embassy.

Abdollahian’s arrival in Damascus follows his recent regional tour starting from Oman. During his visit, he is expected to engage in discussions with his counterpart in the Assad government, Faisal Mekdad, regarding the recent attack on the consulate.

Last week, the consulate building in the Mezzeh neighbourhood was targeted by Israel, resulting in the demise of seven commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran has expressed its intention to respond to the attack, marking it as a significant event that requires a measured response.

Both Israel and the United States have heightened their alert levels in anticipation of potential Iranian actions, as reported by US media outlets.

In light of recent events, Abdollahian has been conducting regional tours, often arriving in the Syrian capital Damascus from Lebanon. During a meeting with Mohammed Abdul Salam, the head of Sanaa’s negotiating delegation in Muscat, Oman, Abdollahian disclosed that the attack on the consulate in Damascus allegedly involved an American-made aircraft and missiles.

He affirmed that Tehran would take appropriate measures to respond to and punish those responsible for the attack and that legal and international actions would be pursued within the framework of established international norms and decisions.

