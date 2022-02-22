Bogdanov: Astana Format Ministerial Meeting Next Month in Antalya

Bogdanov announced that representatives of Russia, Turkey, and Iran will meet in Antalya for Astana format talks, according to al-Watan.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov reiterated that the presence of the United States forces in Syria is illegal and that their fight there is not against terrorism. Bogdanov announced that a ministerial meeting as part of the Astana format for the foreign ministers of the guarantor countries on Syria will be held on March 11-13th in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Speaking to reporters at the 11th Middle East Conference of the Valdai International Club, Bogdanov said: “The Astana process remains the most effective vehicle for reaching a Syrian settlement, as Moscow continues to interact with Turkish and Iranian partners on the subject,” according to Russia Today’s website.

During the conference, Bogdanov reported on Russia’s 2022 Middle East agenda and Moscow’s priorities.

Bogdanov said: “In Antalya, there will be a tripartite meeting of foreign ministers of the guarantor countries of the Astana process.” He revealed the participation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the meeting.

Bogdanov noted that Russia and the Turkish regime are also conducting a military dialogue on Syria, adding: “Our leadership at the Hemeimeem base has very deep and effective contacts with the Turkish army,” according to opposition websites.

Bogdanov stressed that Russia supports constructive contacts between the Syrian government and the Kurds to restore the unity of the country, and said: “We believe that the Kurds should participate in reconciliation efforts, and this will be just an indication that they have no separatist aspirations, so to speak. It is necessary, I believe, that the Kurds should be involved.”

