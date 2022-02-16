Assad to Russian Defense Minister: Hemeimeem Essential in Possible Major War

President Assad discussed the importance of the Hemeimeen airbase with the Russian minister of defense, as war with Ukraine looms, according to al-Watan.

On Tuesday, President Bashar al-Assad discussed with Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, the cooperation between the Russian and Syrian armies, particularly on the issue of counter-terrorism.

Shoigu, who is visiting Syria as the head of a high-ranking military delegation, briefed President Assad on the progress of naval exercises conducted by the Russian military fleet from the port of Tartous.

During the meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister General Ali Ayoub, the Russian minister reiterated that his country will continue to cooperate with Syria until it regains its sovereignty over its entire territory. This comes despite attempts by countries supporting terrorist organizations to reactivate them after the losses suffered by these organizations. Russia will continue to help the Syrian people overcome the effects of sanctions and the unjust blockade imposed on them.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement about President Assad’s reception of Minister Shoigu that various issues of military and technical cooperation between the two countries were discussed. This is part of the joint fight against remnants of international terrorists, and Russian humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, which is suffering from unfair sanctions imposed by the United States and Western countries.

In parallel, well-informed sources revealed to Al-Watan that Shoigu’s visit to Damascus and his meeting with President Assad are deeply related to the increasing escalation on the Ukrainian front. These sources stated that the meeting of President Assad and Shoigu focused on the situation in Ukraine and linking this front to the Syrian front.

According to the sources, the Hemeimeem base is no longer just a counter-terrorism base and its role has far exceeded the limits of Syrian geography, making it militarily a spearhead in the Mediterranean basin and the Russian-Western international clash.

Russia has deployed MiG-31K fighters equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and Long-Range grenade launchers Tupolev Tu-22M are strategic placed is at its airbase in Syria to conduct maneuvers in the Mediterranean, in the context of the escalation of Russian military activity amid a confrontation with the West over Ukraine and security in Europe.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.