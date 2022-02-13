What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Corona spreads in regime-held Syria, infighting between pro-Turkish factions, and Jordan foils a drug smuggling attack. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health announced in a statement on Saturday that 122 coronavirus cases were registered in the country, 360 recoveries, and 3 deaths. The overall total of the infections in Syria has reached up to 52.626, of which 42.642 patients have recovered, while 3,026 others have passed away, the Ministry added.

Infighting between Turkish-allied factions in the northern Syrian city of Afrin has left one fighter dead and another wounded, local activists told Zaman al-Wasl Saturday. The clash took place between the Ahrar al-Sham movement and al-Hamza Division in the Korkan village near Afrin city. The pro-Ankara Syrian forces, who helped the Turkish army oust Kurdish militia from Afrin in 2018, are an umbrella grouping of fighting brigades trained by Turkey into an increasingly effective fighting unit, according to AFP.

Jordan Times reported that a number of smugglers were killed and others injured as they attempted to infiltrate and smuggle drugs and firearms into the Kingdom from the Syrian territory on Friday, a source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) said on Saturday. Two of the bodies of the smugglers who were killed in the security operation have been found, according to the source. Search and inspection operations were intensified at the borders, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, quoting the source on Saturday. Also on Friday, an attempt to smuggle large amounts of narcotics was foiled at the Eastern Military Zone.