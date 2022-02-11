Al-Burhan: Sudan Keen to Strengthen Relations with Syria

Al-Watan reports the Sudanese and Serbian government interest in strengthening ties with Damascus

The president of Sudan’s Transitional Council, Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has praised the development of bilateral relations between Sudan and Syria. At the same time, the Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management in Serbia, Federna Ilic, confirmed that Serbia stands with Syria to face the difficulties that the latter currently faces.

On its Telegram channel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said: “Burhan confirmed when he met at the Presidential Palace with Habib Ali Abbas, the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to Sudan, at the end of his visit, that Sudan is keen to strengthen relations with sister country Syria and develop prospects for bilateral cooperation, which can serve the common interests of the two peoples and countries.

In a press statement after the meeting, Abbas said that he thanked the Sudan government and people for the hospitality and cooperation throughout his work in Sudan. Abbas expressed his wishes for security, stability, and peace in Sudan.

Abbas praised the generosity and hospitality that Syrians found in Sudan during this difficult period for Syria.

In parallel, the charge d’affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Belgrade, Ammar Awad, met with Ilic, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Telegram channel.

Ilic stressed that Serbia stands with Syria to face the difficulties it is experiencing. Serbia is willing to strengthen bilateral relations with Syria, including through support for the agricultural sectors in the two countries.

Ilic stressed the follow-up to the establishing areas of shared interests that were identified during the visit of the Serbian Deputy Foreign Minister and his meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Agricultural Reform Mohamed Hassan Qatna. In particular, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Water Department of Serbia, the Syrian Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Reform. Serbia has an interest in building a fertilizer plant in Syria and establishing the supply of agricultural pesticides.

Awad stressed the Syrian government’s keenness to activate and strengthen cooperation with Serbia in all fields, especially in the agricultural sector. This interest arises from the availability of an encouraging agricultural and investment environment in both countries, and the possibility of exporting surplus Syrian agricultural products to Serbia. These products would be very popular, as well as importing the fodder and maize as raw products, rather than from factories.

Awad provided the Assistant Minister with a translated version of Investment Act 18 of 2021, outlining the legislation’s unprecedented benefits and tax exemptions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.